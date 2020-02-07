|
Robert V. Battisti
Aliquippa
Robert V. Battisti, 78, of Aliquippa, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
Born January 26, 1942, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Alfredo and Marietta (Giuliani) Battisti.
Mr. Battisti was a member of St. Titus Catholic Church in Aliquippa and retired as an inspector from FESCO in McKees Rocks.
Surviving are a sister, Clara Alvarez; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Linda Battisti; two nephews and a niece, William A. and Paula Battisti, and Robert A. Battisti, and a great nephew, Nico Battisti.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Alvarez.
Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, PA 15001, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com, where a service will be held Monday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, Aliquippa.
Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Hopewell Twp.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 7, 2020