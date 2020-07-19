1/1
Robert V. Schettig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert V. Schettig

Formerly of Franklin Township

Robert V. Schettig, age 78, passed away July 12, 2020, at his daughter's home surrounded by his family. He was born in New Brighton, Pa., on October 21, 1941, to the late Robert and Margaret Schettig (Seaburn).

He was a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, who will be greatly missed by many. He proudly retired from St. Joe Lead in Monaca, Pa., after 30 years of dedicated service. While Bob spent all of his youth and working life with family and friends in Beaver County, he spent the last 20 years in Wyoming where he had many friends that he considered his family.

Robert is survived by his wife, Nancy Schettig (Mooney) of Franklin, Pa.; daughters, Renee (Tim) Oboczky of Madison, Ohio, and Robin Schettig of Monaca, Pa.; stepsons, Rick (Molly) Fezell of San Jose, Calif., Tim (Chris) Fezell of Punxsutawney, Pa., and Doug (Jenn) Fezell of Franklin, Pa.; grandchildren, Nicole Mooney, Samantha (Mike) Muller, Benjamin Retkofsky, Alexandria (Brian) Styers, and Andie, Kate, Charlie, Jackson, Benjamin, Nathan and Nicholas Fezell; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Sadi Retkofsky, Shawn and Cara Muller, Gunner Robert Styers, and Cameron Janectic; and brother, Donnie (Kim) Schettig of Boardman, Ohio. Robert also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Cinda Smith and Gary Schettig.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Bob can be made to the Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair St., Cleveland, OH 44110.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Please visit monreal.com to offer your condolences or share a memory of Bob.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved