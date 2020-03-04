|
Robert W. Price
Clinton, Hanover Township
Robert W. Price, 75, of Clinton, Hanover Township, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, in the ER at Heritage Valley Beaver.
Born August 1, 1944, in Aliquippa, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Thelma (Roberts) Price. He was a retired millwright having worked at LTV Steel Aliquippa.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Carole S. (McGinnis) Price on July 6, 2018; three brothers, Chuck, Red and Bill Price; a sister, Brenda Anderson; two brothers-in-law, Paul Wilcoxen and Mike Baker and a sister-in-law, Darlene Price.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, Robert and Sue Price of Medina, Ohio, Shawna and Joe Stein of McKees Rocks and Shelly and Terry Williams of Frankfort; sisters Peggy Wilcoxen of Chester and Bev Baker of Hookstown, Vicki and Tom Smith of Ohio, Carol and Richard Creese of Lisbon and Sue and Chan Hersteine of Virginia; a brother-in-law, Mark Anderson of Lisbon; two sisters-in-law, Anna Price of Ohio and Bootsie Price of Clinton; He was the grandfather of Alexander and Amanda Williams, Andrew Williams and Zachary Price.
Friends are welcome to attend his graveside service on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown. The Reverend Jefferson Ellis of the Hanover Presbyterian Church will officiate.
Arrangements entrusted to MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020