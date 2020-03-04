Home

McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:30 PM
Mill Creek Hill Cemetery
Georgetown, PA
ROBERT W. PRICE


1944 - 2020
ROBERT W. PRICE Obituary
Robert W. Price

Clinton, Hanover Township

Robert W. Price, 75, of Clinton, Hanover Township, died unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, in the ER at Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born August 1, 1944, in Aliquippa, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Thelma (Roberts) Price. He was a retired millwright having worked at LTV Steel Aliquippa.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Carole S. (McGinnis) Price on July 6, 2018; three brothers, Chuck, Red and Bill Price; a sister, Brenda Anderson; two brothers-in-law, Paul Wilcoxen and Mike Baker and a sister-in-law, Darlene Price.

Surviving are his children and their spouses, Robert and Sue Price of Medina, Ohio, Shawna and Joe Stein of McKees Rocks and Shelly and Terry Williams of Frankfort; sisters Peggy Wilcoxen of Chester and Bev Baker of Hookstown, Vicki and Tom Smith of Ohio, Carol and Richard Creese of Lisbon and Sue and Chan Hersteine of Virginia; a brother-in-law, Mark Anderson of Lisbon; two sisters-in-law, Anna Price of Ohio and Bootsie Price of Clinton; He was the grandfather of Alexander and Amanda Williams, Andrew Williams and Zachary Price.

Friends are welcome to attend his graveside service on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Georgetown. The Reverend Jefferson Ellis of the Hanover Presbyterian Church will officiate.

Arrangements entrusted to MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine St., Hookstown, PA 15050.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 4, 2020
