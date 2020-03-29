|
|
Robert Wiggins
Formerly of
Brighton Township
Robert Wiggins, 70, of The Villages, Fla., formerly of Brighton Twp., passed away on March 26, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Christine; children, Mark (Rebecca) Wiggins of Columbus, Ohio, Melissa (Joseph) Morgan of Phoenix, Ariz., and Becky (Matthew) MacKimmie of Golden, Colo.; and grandchildren, Owen and Nora Wiggins, and Stella MacKimmie. He had three siblings, John (Sondra) Wiggins, Indiana, Pa.; Carol Wiggins, Mercer, Pa.; and Gary (Linda) Wiggins, Mercer, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Ruth Wiggins.
Bob was born in Indiana, Pa. He retired from the First Energy Bruce Mansfield Plant after nearly 30 years. He was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church and was always glad to serve in the Handyman Ministry. He was a former member of First Presbyterian Church Beaver and Four Mile Presbyterian Church.
Donations can be made in memory of Bob to Pelotonia: pelotonia.org /sniggiwm or Children of Promise:echildrenof promise. org.
A memorial service is planned at a later date when restrictions on gatherings are relaxed.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020