Robert William Toth Jr. Obituary
Robert William Toth Jr.

Center Township

Robert William Toth, Jr., 59, of Center Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Born July 20, 1960, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Robert William, Sr. and Shirley (Pace) Toth.

Robert was a 1979 graduate of Center Area High School, and TTS Technical Trade school in McKees Rocks, Pa. He was the owner of Toth Electric for 36 years.

Surviving are a son, Michael Toth; a daughter, Samantha Toth; his grandchildren, Santino and Autumn; and siblings, Karen Toth, Donna (Mike) Fairbanks, and Joseph (Jennifer) Toth.

Due to health restrictions surrounding COVID 19, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 22, 2020
