Robert William Toth Jr.
Center Township
Robert William Toth, Jr., 59, of Center Twp., passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Born July 20, 1960, in Aliquippa, he was a son of the late Robert William, Sr. and Shirley (Pace) Toth.
Robert was a 1979 graduate of Center Area High School, and TTS Technical Trade school in McKees Rocks, Pa. He was the owner of Toth Electric for 36 years.
Surviving are a son, Michael Toth; a daughter, Samantha Toth; his grandchildren, Santino and Autumn; and siblings, Karen Toth, Donna (Mike) Fairbanks, and Joseph (Jennifer) Toth.
Due to health restrictions surrounding COVID 19, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 22, 2020