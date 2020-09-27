Roberta Lee (McLaughin)



Davis



Formerly of Aliquippa



On September 22, 2020, Roberta Lee (McLaughin) Davis entered the gates of glory to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Born in Aliquippa, Pa., on September 20, 1930, to Henry (Dink) and Mildred (Harris) McLaughlin, she is survived by her sisters, Marie Salvati and Naomi "Boots" McClain; brothers, Bill McLaughlin (Kay), and John H "Jack" McLaughlin (Rae); sister-in-law, Marge McLaughlin; her children, Bobby Nolan (Brenda) Davis, Brad Davis, Dan Davis (the late Fran Bixler), and Darlene (Robert) Marshall; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Davis.



She left a legacy of God's gift of grace with 17 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great- grandchildren and a multitude of loving nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her sons, Terry Davis and Bruce Morrison; two grandsons, "Buddy" Davis and Eli Walsh; her sister, Val Davis (Dip); and brothers, Joe (Alice) McLaughlin, Dick McLaughlin, and Jim McLaughlin.



She will be celebrated in an intimate memorial at a later date.



We are assured of the promise of being reunited with her one day soon or when Jesus breaks through the blue to take HIS followers to live in eternity. To God be ALL glory and honor for her 90 yrs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store