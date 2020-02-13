Home

John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Conway Alliance Church
11 Highland Ave.
Conway, PA
Robin L. (Podnar) Bemis


1966 - 2020
Robin L. (Podnar) Bemis Obituary
Robin L. (Podnar) Bemis

Leet Township

Robin L. Bemis, 53, of Leet Twp., passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 30, 1966, in Rochester, Pa., to the late Eugene and Norma (Kolb) Podnar.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were a sister, Kathleen Podnar, and four brothers-in-law.

She is survived by her loving husband, Frank E. Bemis; two daughters, Tabitha L. Bemis and Amanda (Joshua) Battaglia; and two sisters, Pamela (James) Gregio and Jill Wood.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday at noon at Conway Alliance Church, 11 Highland Ave., Conway, Pa., with Pastor Rich Grassel officiating. Interment will be private.

A detailed obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome. com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 13, 2020
