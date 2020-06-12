Robin Leete Schodt



Center Township



Robin Leete Schodt, 60, of Center Township passed away peacefully in her home on June 7, 2020. She figured she might as well, there was nothing good on TV. Rumor is that both Wendy's and Jimmy John's took a hit in the stock market on that date due to anticipated loss of sales.



A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the



ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.



In lieu of flowers, please consider petting a dog in her honor or donating to the Beaver County Humane Society or your local animal shelter.



