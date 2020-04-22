Home

Rocco Timpano Jr.


1962 - 2020
Rocco Timpano Jr. Obituary
Rocco

Timpano Jr.

Raccoon Township

Rocco Timpano Jr., 57, of Raccoon Twp., formerly of New Brighton, left this world much too soon after a long and bravely fought battle against leukemia on Friday, April 17, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born September 9, 1962, in Rochester, he was the son of the late Rocco Sr. and Mary Louise (Mitchell) Timpano and was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Timpano in 1996. He was previously employed by PNC Bank where he was a cash management officer.

He is survived by his two sisters, Marie Timpano (Shari Rogala) and Roxann Timpano (Ivy Patterson); his niece, Isabella Timpano; his nephew, Joshua Rogala; and extended family (Audrey Rogala) and many beloved cousins, family, and friends.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Grace Tarabay, the nurses at UPMC Cancer Center Beaver, Hillman Cancer Center, and HVHS CCU nurse, Carrie, for showing us such compassion through this journey.

A private family viewing will be held. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in Rocco's name to of Pittsburgh.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1133 Penn Ave., New Brighton, www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 22, 2020
