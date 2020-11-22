Roger A. Grogg
Monaca
Roger A. Grogg, 76, of Monaca, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
He was a son of the late Claude Grogg and Norma Grogg Stauffer.
He leaves two daughters, Renee Williams and Crystal (Eric) Smith; a son, Roger R. Grogg; two grandchildren, Zina Grogg and Austin Williams; a sister, Norma (Dan) Simpson; and a brother, Dan (Katie) Stauffer.
Private interment took place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Professional services were provided by the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca.
