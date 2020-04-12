Home

Huntsman Rochester Funeral Home
502 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0655
Roger John "Grinny" Whipple

Roger John "Grinny" Whipple Obituary
Roger John 'Grinny' Whipple

Rochester

Roger John "Grinny" Whipple passed away at home after a courageous battle with cancer on April 10, 2020.

Born July 3, 1964, to Roger Whipple and Estelle Brandenberger.

In addition to his mother, Estelle and stepfather, James Brandenberger, he is survived by his son, Blake Cordes; daughter, Jenna Betz; grandchildren, Asa, Izabella, Alice, and Madison; also a brother, C.J. Whipple (Leslie); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Whipple; sister, Laura Whipple; and nephew, Jesse Loomis.

He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and being the Road Captain of the Legend Riders M.C. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a crane operator at Pittsburgh Intermodel Terminal for many years. He is riding hogs in heaven and he is loved and missed by all who knew him.

Service is postponed until a later date.

Arrangements by HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF ROCHESTER, www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
