Roland Nicholas (Sonny) Mayer
Roland (Sonny) Nicholas Mayer

Baden

Roland (Sonny) Nicholas Mayer, 75, passed away at the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh on August 2, 2020, with his family by his side.

Sonny was born on July 26, 1945, in Rochester, Pa., and was a graduate of Moon Area High School. He served as a Commissioned Warrant Officer in the United States Army where he did two tours in Vietnam and flew UH-1 Huey helicopters. He was U.S. Army Reservists for 14 years while working as an air traffic controller. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and also owned and operated a local garden center, Baden Fruit Market and Nursery, for over 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Frances (Mihalow) Mayer.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Vickie (Hartung) of 44 years; his two daughters, Suzann (Kenneth) Miller of Wexford, Pa., and Sandra (Jonathan) Faricellia of New Sewickley Twp.; his five grandchildren, Gavin, Dominic, Natalie, Dylan and Carmella; his brother, Tom Mayer of Ambridge; and his sister, Denise (Earl) Lint of Defuniak Springs, Fla.; along with a large extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Sonny enjoyed nothing more than spending time working in his yard and listening to classic rock music. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services; however, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, in Sonny's honor.

Arrangements are under the direction of the SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com




Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

