RONALD A. SCOTT
Ronald A. Scott

Ohioville

Ronald A. Scott, 64, of Ohioville, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Beaver Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center, South Beaver Twp.

Born November 21, 1955, in Rochester, he was the son of Ralph Scott and the late Phyllis M. (McKay) Scott.

In addition to his father, Ronald is survived by three brothers, Richard Scott, Robert (Nancy) Scott and Randy Scott; four sisters, Debbie Dunlap, Denise Yanjtovich, Donna (Russ) Mixter and Dronda Scott; also several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Lee Scott and a nephew, Mathew Hoberek.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where a private funeral service will be held Monday.

Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery, where members of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 862 will perform full military honors at 11:45 a.m.

Due to Covid-19, CDC guidelines including social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
