Ronald A. Young
Ohioville
Ronald A. Young, 82, of Ohioville, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Elmcroft of Chippewa following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Born May 16, 1937, he was the son of the late Howard R. and Margaret M. (Carlson) Young.
Ronald was a teacher, athletic director, guidance counselor, and principal during his 40 years working in the Western Beaver School District. Upon retirement, he was a pioneer in the early creation of the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School and the state of the art, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School. He thrived on providing education to all students including those that did not fit into the normal school setting.
He is survived by his wife of 60 year, Frances (Hovelman) Young; two sons, Ronald Young, Jr. of Huntsville, Alabama and Mark Young of Huntington Beach, California; a daughter, Holly (Art) Castelli of Ohioville; seven grandchildren, Lainey (Eric) Phillips of Perrysville, Carley (David) Brandon of Georgetown, Casey (Andy) Theobald of Hookstown, Cody Young of Wilmington, N.C., Jesse Young of Cornelius N.C. and Morgan and Jack Young of Huntsville, Alabama and three great-grandchildren, Beau and Willa Theobald and Dawsyn Brandon. He is also survived by a sister, Jean (Bob) Lash of Patterson.
The family would also like to thank Elmcroft of Chippewa for the good and kind care they gave Ron, especially Lisa, Renee, Heather, Diana, and Leah. They would also like to thank Grane Hospice, especially Candace and Carol.
Due to the COVID-19 there will be no public viewing or service.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020