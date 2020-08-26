Ronald C. Janicki
Economy Borough
Ronald C. Janicki passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August, 24, 2020, at his home.
Ron was born December 29, 1956, to the late Chester R. and Grace Steigerwald Janicki.
Ron began his career as a carrier for the Beaver County Times and spent over 40 years of his life working in the Dairy Industry starting at age 9, helping with home delivery. Taylor Milk Company, Marburger Dairy and Turner Dairy Farms were where he earned a reputation that was unparalleled in the industry. He retired from the dairy industry in 2013, and began working as Plant Manager for Brunner Recycling.
He was a member of Grace Community Church in Cranberry Twp. where he volunteered in the café and delighted many with soft serve ice cream.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cindi (Kenney) Janicki, he made all her dreams come true; three sons, the pride of his life, Ronald J. (Bethany), Brian (Nicole) and Christopher (Keenan); eight grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Jacob, Julia, Jillian, Jayden, Axel, Joseph, Jonathan and Moriah; special relatives and friends, Uncle Bill Zunic, Aunt Pats Brunner, Ray Sinan and his "Second Dad", Fred Strecker; sisters, Geraldine Pekol, Janet (Terry Mason) and Marlene Haswell (Buddy Reed); brothers, Bob (Patty) and Randy (Wally); sisters-in-law, Diane Bennett and Debbi Albright (Wayne) and brother-in-law, Paul (Helen) Kenney, along with several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
As certain as we can be on this earth, he has joined his Lord and Savior and if wishes are granted in heaven, they are having ice cream.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Road, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the church.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Grace Community Church-Children's Wing, 9160 Marshall Road, Cranberry Twp. PA 16066. Jesus said, "Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these." Matthew 19:14
Arrangements are under the direction of SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at www.saul-gabauer.com
