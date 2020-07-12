1/1
Ronald D. "Merc" Mercadante
Ronald D. 'Merc' Mercadante

Baden

Ronald D. "Merc" Mercadante, 83, of Baden, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence.

One of twelve children, he was the son of the late John and Roberta (Pfaff) Mercadante and a graduate of Hopewell High School.

After completing a four year apprentice program, Ron became part of the LTV "Line and Wire Gang" from where he later retired. Self employed since 1985, Ron established Mercadante & Sons Electric and proudly worked until the age of 80. Anyone who knew or worked with Ron admired his unwavering work ethic. Over the years, he was able to regale everyone about his electrical work over his 60 year tenure.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Rose Marie (Turkovich) Mercadante; his children, Gary (Sharlene) Mercadante, Ronald Paul (Renee) Mercadante, Lisa Danylo, Stephen (Tina) Petterson, and Heather (Ted) Dengel; his grandchildren, Jenna (Patrick), the late Meghan, Colleen, Stephanie, Madison, Chuck, Tori, Zachary, Isaiah, Severin, and Finnian; his siblings, Marlene (the late Louis) Persi, Gerald (Janet) Mercadante, Dennis (Joan) Mercadante, Eleanor (Ken) Gray, Clarence (Ann) Mercadante, Dale (Toni) Mercadante and Leigh Rae (the late Tim) Helms; his sisters-in-law, Beverly (the late George) Anderson and Diane (Robert) Knapp; and numerous nieces, and nephews. Finally, he will be missed by his breakfast partner and beloved dog, Romeo.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Mecadante on March 6, 2005; a brother, William Mercadante; and three sisters, Joy (Rodney) Torbic, Rose (the late Tom) Durkin, and Judy (Clarence) Cheuvront.

Special thanks are extended to his cousins, Gene and Joann Levato for their compassionate care and friendship.

Due to COVID 19 pandemic, a private memorial luncheon will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000. To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
