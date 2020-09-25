Ronald E. Myers
Darlington Township
Ronald E. Myers, 83, of Darlington Twp., died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Heritage Valley Health System - Emergency Department.
Born August 22, 1937, in Imperial, he was the son of the late Nichalos J. and Anna (Hertzer) Myers. Ronald served in the United States Army. He was employed at B & W Steel as a millwright for 29 years and then went to Quanex, Lancing, Mich., for 11 years before retiring. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved working in his garden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte A. (Croston) Myers; brothers, Joseph and Edward, and James Myers; and a sister, Delores Kramer.
Ronald is survived by his children, Gregory (Debra) Myers, Kevin (Diana) Myers, Rhonda (Randy) Nicol and Jennifer (Tony) Trammell; grandchildren, Randy Nicol Jr., Jen Southall, Ashley Rader, Stephani Robinson, Brittany Reeder, Allan Myers, Kevin James Myers II, Nick Myers and Jacob Myers; eleven great-grandchildren; brother, Harry (Rose) Myers; numerous nieces and nephews; and a dear nephew, Walter Kelly.
Friends will be received on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The Rev. Andy Russell of the New Galilee Nazarene Church will officiate. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a maximum of 25 people at a time will be permitted in the funeral home, social distancing will be practiced and masks are mandatory at the visitation and funeral service.
Private interment will take place in Grandview Cemetery.