Ronald Frank Gray

Ronald Frank Gray Obituary
Ronald Frank Gray

Brighton Township

Ronald Frank Gray, 83, of Brighton Twp., formerly of Chippewa Twp., passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, February 21, 2020, in UPMC-Presbyterian.

Born February 9, 1937, he was the son of the late Frank and Emily (Lutz) Gray. Ronald was a graduate of Neville Township High School. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, he was an avid sports fan, and loved watching his sons and grandchildren participate in numerous sporting events. He was also a member of the Masons for 50 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eleanor (Eells) Gray, and a son, Geoffrey Gray.

He is survived by three sons, Matthew (Laura) Gray, Andrew (Tiffany) Gray and Mark (Nicole) Gray; 14 grandchildren, Kristi, Lauren, Joshua, Nathaniel, Noah, Thaddeus, Levi, Brooke, Kendall, Garrett, Gabriella, Antonio, Elliana and Isabella Gray; a brother, Dennis (Nancy) Gray; and two sisters, Dolly Belloma and Sandy (Carmen) DiFiore.

Friends will be received on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., www.gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Private inurnment will take place in Grandview Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
