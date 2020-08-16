1/1
Ronald George Naugle Sr.
Ronald George Naugle, Sr.

Darlington

Ronald George Naugle Sr., 91, of Darlington, passed away August 13, 2020, at Providence Care Center.

Born May 22, 1929, in Cramer, Pa., he was the son of the late George and Helen (East) Naugle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emma (Freeman) Naugle and siblings, Curtis Naugle, Shirley Orris and Donna Rager.

He is survived by his children, Terri Doyka (Bill), Ronald Naugle Jr. (Rita), Pamala Lupton (James), Brian Naugle (Tracey), Timothy Naugle (Lauren) and Susan Naugle; ten grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; brother, William Naugle and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ronald worked for Bethlehem Steel and was called into the ministry in 1958, with his wife, Emma. He served over 50 years as a United Methodist Minister and until 3 weeks ago, taught bible study at Providence Care Center, where he resided. He touched many lives for Jesus Christ and lived what he preached. He was faithful to his wife, children, and his Lord. Our family was blessed to have him as a father. Ron loved to camp, hunt, fish, and garden and also loved Christian music.

Family and friends will be received Monday, August 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES, 1521 Frankstown Rd., Johnstown, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday following the visitation, Pastor Tom Moore officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olive or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements in care of HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, INC., "Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care." Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.

com

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES
AUG
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES
AUG
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
HINDMAN FUNERAL HOMES
Funeral services provided by
Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc - Frankstown Rd.
1521 Frankstown Rd
Johnstown, PA 15902
(814) 535-4018
