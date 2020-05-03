|
Ronald 'Jeff' Gordon
Beaver Falls
Ronald 'Jeff' Gordon, 60, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Born March 6, 1960, in New Brighton, he was the son of Linda (Stirling) Gordon and Ronald M. Gordon. He worked at Anchor Hocking for 36 years, where he was a mold maker. Jeff was also a small successful business owner of the Edgewater Inn for 38 years. He loved spending time with his family as they were his number one priority. Jeff enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports, the Kentucky Derby and loved spending time at the beach especially Costa Rica. Everyone who knew Jeff, knew that he was never afraid to speak his own mind. He had one of the biggest hearts and would help those in need.
Surviving is his wife of 19 years, Patti Aiken-Gordon; his mother, Linda Gordon; his daughter, Sarah Bingle and her husband, Tyler; two stepsons, Harley and Jordan Aiken and his sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Aaron Moroney.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald M. Gordon.
A private family visitation will be held. Due to covid-19, a celebration of his life in his honor will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Jeff's name to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to be used for Patient Care Programs. Contributions can be mailed to: Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.
funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020