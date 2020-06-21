Ronald H. Juth
Ronald H. Juth

Formerly of Aliquippa

Ronald H. Juth, 81, of Redondo Beach, Calif., passed away on June 14, 2020, after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane; a daughter, Andrea (Christian) and granddaughter, Jillian of Palo Alto, Calif.; and son, Ronald of Costa Mesa, Calif. He is also survived by brothers, Bernard, Harley and sister, Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.

Ronald loved his hometown of Aliquippa, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

Funeral services will be private.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
