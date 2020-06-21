Ronald H. Juth



Formerly of Aliquippa



Ronald H. Juth, 81, of Redondo Beach, Calif., passed away on June 14, 2020, after a long illness.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jane; a daughter, Andrea (Christian) and granddaughter, Jillian of Palo Alto, Calif.; and son, Ronald of Costa Mesa, Calif. He is also survived by brothers, Bernard, Harley and sister, Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.



Ronald loved his hometown of Aliquippa, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.



Funeral services will be private.



