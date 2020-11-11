Ronald J.
Williams
Formerly of Aliquippa
Ronald J. Williams, 76, of Spring Grove, Pa., died on November 6, 2020, in UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover, Pa.
He was born in Sewickley, Pa., on May 8, 1944, the son of the late Harry A. and Hazel (Barr) Williams.
Ronald graduated from Aliquippa High School in 1964, served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and earned an associate's degree from Penn Tech in Pittsburgh, Pa.
He is survived by his two brothers, Harry Williams (Rosie), Ohio and Robert Williams (Jennifer), Wellington, Colo. He was very much loved and will be missed by his nephew, Dorian Williams, W.Va., nephew, Darin Williams, Pa., niece, Courtney Williams-Barron, Austin, Texas, nephew, Curtis Williams, Los Angeles, Calif. and nephew, Chris Williams, Clinton, Mont.
All services are private. The HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TOWNSHIP
, corner of Beaver Grade and Coraopolis Heights Road, is in charge of arrangements.
Interment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, Pa., midday on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.