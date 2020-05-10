|
|
Ronald James Clemmer
Ellwood City
Ronald James Clemmer, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2020, at UPMC Jameson, New Castle, Pa.
Born January 31, 1976, in Ellwood City, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Clemmer Sr.; his grandmothers, Frances E. Buck and Gertrude B. Clemmer; and his uncle, Donald J. Buck Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Frances L. Buck; his wife, Heather; two stepdaughters, Jenna and Katelynn; his sister, Joanie Clemmer (Neil); and two brothers, Donnie Clemmer (Nikki) and Kenny Clemmer (Ann Marie). He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, Dinah, Kamea, Kendra, Natalie, Kairi, Keira, Kendan, Isaiah, Joey, and Derek; his grandfather; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends
He cherished his family very much. Family meant everything to him. His sister, brothers, stepdaughters, nieces and nephews were his whole world. He had a heart of gold. He always had a hand shake, hug and a smile for everyone.
Ronald was the manager at the Longhorn Saloon and previously worked at Geneva College. He was on the pool league for the Longhorn Saloon. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School.
The family will have a memorial service at a later time due to Covid 19 restrictions.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020