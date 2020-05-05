Home

Ronald James Falkenstein

Charlottesville, Virginia

Ronald James Falkenstein, of Charlottesville, Va., passed away May 3, 2020, at the age of 63. After struggling with Parkinson's disease for many years, he died at home with his family by his side.

Family always came first for Ron and he enjoyed coaching his children's athletics teams and following their pursuits. He was a devout Catholic and lived his faith through many church related ministries including leading Bible study, music, and serving as a Eucharistic minister at the nursing home.

A graduate of Penn State University, he spent 31 years in the nuclear power industry. Always an educator at heart, the bulk of his career was spent training plant operators. Ron loved traveling and riding bikes with Carla on Rails to Trails. He was a Penn State fan, an avid golfer and a mediocre sailor.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Carla; children, Daniel, Nathaniel (Amanda), and Rachel (Ross); grandchildren, Levon, Carter, and Sydney; one sister, Judi Caldwell (John); and two brothers, Gerald (Victoria), Rick (Nora).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Rock Steady Boxing - Charlottesville, 340 Greenbrier Drive, Charlottesville, VA. 22901.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 5, 2020
