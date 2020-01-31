Home

Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Ronald L. Buss


1964 - 2020
Ronald L. Buss Obituary
Ronald L. Buss

Monaca

Ronald L. Buss, 55, of Monaca, formerly of New Brighton, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Monday, January 27, 2020.

Born September 24, 1964, in New Brighton, he was a son of Donna Buss of New Brighton and the late Samuel Buss.

Ron was a graduate of New Brighton High School and CCBC with an Associate Degree in telecommunications. He was a longtime employee of Verizon as a lineman. A family oriented individual, Ron enjoyed fishing but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

In addition to his mother, Ron leaves his wife of 13 years, Stephanie Castronovo Buss; two sons, Declan and Aidan Musgrave; two daughters, Brittany and Delanie Buss and a granddaughter, Evelyn. He also leaves a brother, Bob Buss.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, Samuel and a brother, Roy Buss.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Lighthouse Lutheran Church, 510 Third Avenue, Freedom, PA. 15042. Time will be available at SimpsonFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to a .

To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 31, 2020
