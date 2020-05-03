|
Ronald Lee Hawk
Brighton Township
Ronald Lee Hawk, 60, of Brighton Twp., died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.
Born October 14, 1959, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late David and Etta Jane (McKee) Hawk.
He is survived by his friend, Alex Wisbith of Ellwood City.
All services were private. Private interment took place in Grandview Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp.
funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020