Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutton Chippewa Funeral Home Ltd
117 Blackhawk Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 846-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD HAWK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD LEE HAWK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD LEE HAWK Obituary
Ronald Lee Hawk

Brighton Township

Ronald Lee Hawk, 60, of Brighton Twp., died Monday, April 27, 2020, in Heritage Valley Beaver.

Born October 14, 1959, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late David and Etta Jane (McKee) Hawk.

He is survived by his friend, Alex Wisbith of Ellwood City.

All services were private. Private interment took place in Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamily

funeralhomes.com.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -