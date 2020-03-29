|
|
Ronald Lee McDaniels
New Sewickley Township
Ronald Lee McDaniels, 72, of New Sewickley Township, passed away March 28, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.
Born January 12, 1948, in Brooks Hill, West Virginia, a son of the late Audley and Clarabelle Strait McDaniels, he was a retired employee of Zinc Corporation of America, Potter Township. He was Christian in faith, a decoy wood carver, attending many conventions and a member of Ducks Unlimited.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Kay (Maier) McDaniels in 1993. Also preceded in death by a brother, Audley McDaniels.
Survived by one son, Kenneth Lee McDaniels, New Sewickley Township; a grandson, Brandon Lee McDaniels, New Sewickley Twp.; a sister, Theresa Lanning, Patterson Township; and his twin brother, Robert "Birdie" McDaniels, Medina, Ohio and Larry McDaniels, Beaver Falls.
Ron's wishes were to be cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfield Way, Memphis, Tennessee 38120.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020