Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McDaniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee McDaniels


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lee McDaniels Obituary
Ronald Lee McDaniels

New Sewickley Township

Ronald Lee McDaniels, 72, of New Sewickley Township, passed away March 28, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

Born January 12, 1948, in Brooks Hill, West Virginia, a son of the late Audley and Clarabelle Strait McDaniels, he was a retired employee of Zinc Corporation of America, Potter Township. He was Christian in faith, a decoy wood carver, attending many conventions and a member of Ducks Unlimited.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Kay (Maier) McDaniels in 1993. Also preceded in death by a brother, Audley McDaniels.

Survived by one son, Kenneth Lee McDaniels, New Sewickley Township; a grandson, Brandon Lee McDaniels, New Sewickley Twp.; a sister, Theresa Lanning, Patterson Township; and his twin brother, Robert "Birdie" McDaniels, Medina, Ohio and Larry McDaniels, Beaver Falls.

Ron's wishes were to be cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfield Way, Memphis, Tennessee 38120.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -