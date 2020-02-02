Home

RONALD M. (MUZZY) MAZINE

RONALD M. (MUZZY) MAZINE Obituary
Ronald M. (Muzzy) Mazine

Ohioville

Ronald M. (Muzzy) Mazine, 81, of Ohioville, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his home.

Born February 28, 1938, in Smith's Ferry, Pa., he was a son of the late Stanley Mazinjanin and Phoebe Boswell and had been a resident of Ohioville all of his life. Ron retired in 2003, as a heavy equipment operator with IMS having worked in Midland.

Preceding him in death was his wife of nearly 50 years, Mabel Henderson Mazine in 2008; a daughter, Cindy Grove in 2018; his parents and a stepfather, Bud Boswell.

Surviving are two sons, Brian (Terry) Mazine, Monaca and Glenn (Anna Marie) Mazine, Ohioville; a brother, Lee Boswell, Ohio; a sister, Millie (George) Guisler, Midland; five grandchildren, Brett (Selena) Mazine, Hopewell, Bryann Mazine, Monaca, John (Sandra) Grove, Ohioville, Nicole and Kellie Mazine, Ohioville and three great grandchildren, Aaliyah Mazine and twins, Ava and Marley Grove. Ron is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, his wife's family and many friends.

Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver, where a service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Private interment will take place at the Highland Cemetery, Ohioville.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 2, 2020
