RONALD "FROGGY" MAYER
Ronald 'Froggy' Mayer

Ambridge

Ronald 'Froggy' Mayer, 80, of Ambridge, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born on August 22, 1940, in Ambridge, Pa., to the late Andrew and Margaret (Rider) Mayer, Sr. He was a retired painter for All State Painting. Froggy's passion in life was coaching the Baden Redwings Youth Football team for 34 years. He was gifted in mentoring and connecting with the youth and the homeless of Ambridge. He was often seen and passed his time on his favorite 4th Street bench.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his three brothers, Edward J. "Mugwa" Mayer, Andrew "Gumps" Mayer and Richard "Fuzzy" Mayer.

A public visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 833 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time which includes the immediate family. Family requests that visitors be brief in paying their respects to allow others the same privilege. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road,, Aliquippa, PA 15001. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.

com.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John Syka Funeral Home, Inc.
833 Kennedy Drive
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2150
