Ronald Nicholas LaCavaFranklin TownshipMr. Ronald Nicholas LaCava, 76, of Franklin Twp. passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, following an automobile accident.Ronald was born on March 4, 1944, in Ellwood City, to the late Nicholas and Elizabeth M. (Viccari) LaCava. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1962. After high school, Ron worked at the Babcock and Wilcox Steel Mill in Koppel as a mill write until it closed. After that he attended trucking school, and began a career as an over-the-road truck driver. Ronald was the owner and operator of Cully's Restaurant in Ellport for 4 years, the Oasis Bar in Ellwood City for 20 years, and most recently, the West-End Café. Ronald was a life member of the NRA, an avid Penn State fan, and a committed slow-pitch softball and pool player. An outdoorsman, Ronald also enjoyed hunting, trapping, and tending to his gardens.He is survived by his daughters, Marcie LaCava of LaMirada, Calif., and Ronelle LaCava-Navolio of Franklin Twp.; his son, Bill LaCava of LaMirada, Calif.; his sister, Nicolette "Dolly" (Paul "Jiggs") Boots of Franklin Twp.; and his grandchildren, Paige Watts, Dylan Crocker, Kayla Kreissig, Aaron LaCava, Blake LaCava, Dayna Dodson, Chance Navolio, Laiken Quear, and London Quear.Visitation will be held Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with the Rev. Tom Betlyn officiating. Interment will take place at Locust Grove Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Ronald's name may be made to the NRA.