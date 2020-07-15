1/
Ronald Paul Ford Sr.
Ronald Paul Ford Sr.

Ambridge

Formerly of Moon

Township

Ronald Paul Ford, Sr., passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, at the age of 63.

Born on August 5, 1956, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Elizabeth and Henry Ford, Sr. Ronald loved cars and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.

Ronald is survived by his children, Heather Ford of Daytona Beach, Fla., Holly Neff (Ron) of Ambridge, and Jason Ford of Ambridge; 11 grandchildren; and siblings, Susan Hillman of Sewickley, Linda McDermott (Roger) of Ambridge, Diane Hathaway of Ambridge, Henry G. Ford Jr. (Clara) of Hampton, Va., and Garry P. Ford Sr. (Darlene) of Bedford.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Ford Jr. and his brother, Terry A. Ford.

Visitation will be held at COPELAND SEWICKLEY FUNERAL HOME, 702 Beaver St., www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, on Thursday, July 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. where his funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
R.D. Copeland Funeral Home Irvine Chapel
702 Beaver St
Sewickley, PA 15143
(412) 741-7100
