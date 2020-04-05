|
Ronald R. Niklewicz
Moon Township
It is with great sadness that we share that Ronald R. Niklewicz, a 50 year resident of Moon Township, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the age of 77, with his devoted wife beside him. He also struggled with Parkinson's disease for 15 years.
Ronald was born in Sewickley Hospital on November 17, 1942, the oldest of three sons to the late Frank and Valeria (Swinarski) Niklewicz of Harmony Twp. Ron had worked in Payroll Accounting for Gulf Oil Corporation for twenty years. A hard worker, he started a new career in 1993 as a Security Officer for Legent software, Fisher Scientific and Thermo-Fisher Scientific, retiring as Captain in 2008. Ronald was proud to serve as Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army Reserves with the 99th ARCOM Headquarters ,and was a member of the Honor/Color Guard. He had a passion for flying and achieved a pilot's license for single-engine seaplanes at Gateway Seaplane Base, Pittsburgh. Ron loved historical/ antique cars and counted himself very lucky to own a 1969 GTO Convertible.
Ron and his wife Katherine thoroughly enjoyed their life together. They loved to ballroom dance, attended weekly car cruises and joined other car enthusiasts at places like Jerry's Curb Service and The Pit Stop.
Ron married the love of his life on Jan. 4, 1964, Katherine (Such) Niklewicz, who survived him. He is also survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Kyra Niklewicz and Robert and Rita Niklewicz; three nieces and one nephew, Kimberly (Joseph) Ehman, Dan (Amber) Niklewicz, Renee (Mike) Hoyceanyls and Rose (Toby) Stutzman; five great-nephews and one great-niece, Clark and Luke Ehman, Elijah and Jordyn Niklewicz, and John and Robert Hoyceanyls; and brother-in-law, Joseph (Lynn) Such. A celebration of his life will be scheduled later once the Coronavirus is gone.
A private visitation was held at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, www.copelandfuneralhomes.com, followed by burial at Coraopolis Cemetery.
Family suggests donations in his name to .
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020