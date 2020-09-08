Ronald V. 'Ron' Unis
Hopewell Township
Ronald V. "Ron" Unis, 68, of Hopewell Twp., passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
He was born on February 29, 1952, in Sewickley, Pa., a son of the late Charles and Evelyn (Alam) Unis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Chuckie" Unis, Jr., and his beloved wife, Maria (Slonchka) Unis.
Ron graduated from Hopewell High School as class president in 1970. He earned a bachelor's degree from Duquesne University and then worked a number of blue collar jobs as a railroad worker, a steel mill worker, and finally a union carpenter. He proudly spent 34 years in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 420 (previously 422). In 2013, he finally retired from the Beaver Valley Nuclear Power Station, where he met many of his friends and held several positions, including carpenter, foreman, and supervisor.
Ron was an avid fan of sports, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates. He coached girls' basketball at Our Lady of Fatima School and Ambridge High School. Ron loved horse racing, and he also owned a few horses over the years. He was very proud of his Lebanese heritage and was a member of the Aliquippa Lebanese Club.
Ron's main passion in life was his two sons, Barry and Brandon. Along with his wife, he spent countless hours reading to them, playing with them, and teaching them. He was constantly involved with their activities, including being a Boy Scout Troop Leader and attending Barry's plays and musicals and Brandon's sporting events.
In addition to his sons, he is survived by his fiancée, Barb Swager; Barry's husband, Tom Swanson; Brandon's partner, Taylor Ryan; and a sister, Margie Kupper and her husband, Tom, and their sons.
Friends and family will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com
. Prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
Ron showed his love by giving gifts. He donated to many charities every year including his favorite - Toys for Tots. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots at 2015 Big Sewickley Creek Road, Sewickley, PA 15143.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Unis family would appreciate visitors practicing social distancing and limiting visiting time so others can pay their respects while the inside capacity guidelines are in place.
Ron will be remembered by all of the close friends he made along the way. We'll all miss you, Ron.