Sister Rosaleen (Mary Joel) Scott, CSJ, 87, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, in the 70th year of her religious life as a Sister of St. Joseph.



The daughter of Victor and Mary Friel Scott, Rosaleen was the youngest of three siblings to enter the Congregation from St. Joseph Parish, Natrona. Sister Rosaleen ministered in education for 26 years in the dioceses of Altoona-Johnstown, Greensburg, Pittsburgh, and Columbus, Ohio. Her early ministry sites included St. Mary in New Castle (1954-55), Nativity in Pittsburgh (1955-57) and St. Andrew in Columbus, Ohio (1957-63). As a high school teacher, she served at Bishop Guilfoyle in Altoona (1963-66), Geibel in Connellsville (1966-68), Bishop McCort in Johnstown (1968-72, 1973-75, 1980-81, 1982-83), Greensburg Catholic in Greensburg (1978-80), and Cathedral in Pittsburgh (1983-85). Sister Rosaleen alternated times between teaching and visiting the family home to help care for her brother who was profoundly disabled. Following her teaching ministries, Sister Rosaleen found new ways to build relationships with her positive outlook, quick wit and kind words. She worked part-time at Weight Watchers (2004-2012) where she quietly offered clients an "ear to listen" and a "heart to pray." Sister Rosaleen also served as a receptionist and gift shop attendant at Ohio Valley Hospital in McKees Rocks (1989-2012). Both employers recognized her outstanding service, with the hospital noting that "she faces every day with a smile." When she returned to the Motherhouse in 2012, Sister continued to reach out to help others through simple gestures of kindness and promises of prayer. She volunteered in the Development Office, served as a Eucharistic Minister, and regularly visited and companioned with retired sisters.



In 2019, Sister Rosaleen, along with her siblings, Sister Jeanne and Sister Eileen, were honored by their alma mater, St. Joseph High School in Natrona, with the Spirit of St. Joseph Award, acknowledging that they modeled St. Joseph by living the ordinary in extraordinary ways. The "kindness and happiness" of the Sisters of St. Joseph who taught her and the deep faith of her parents inspired Sister Rosaleen to enter religious life. "I watched my parents take care of my brother," she recalled at her Golden Jubilee. "They knew that God was with them every moment of their lives, and I learned from them that God is with me in all I do each and every day."



Sister Rosaleen is survived by her sister, Sister Jeanne Scott, cousins, Associates, and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden.



She was predeceased by her sister, Sister Eileen Scott, and her brother, James Scott.



The Sisters are grateful to the Supportive Living staff at the Motherhouse and the staff at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph for their care of Sister Rosaleen.



