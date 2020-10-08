1/1
ROSE (SHARP) FREEMAN
Rose (Sharp) Freeman

Beaver

Rose (Sharp) Freeman of Beaver, Pa., died September 30, 2020, at home.

She was born in Philadelphia to Jonathan and Hazel (Stamm) Sharp and spent most of her childhood in the countryside of Bucks County.

She graduated from Drexel Institute of Technology where she had a preference for the sciences and the rifle range. She married the late Calvin Freeman in 1956, living in Wilkes-Barre, Cleveland, and finally Beaver in 1974. She loved art and nature, and from her chemist/photographer father inherited an endless curiosity about the deeper meanings of mathematics and the natural sciences. She studied painting and sculpture at the Cleveland Institute of Art and became an accomplished potter on her cast iron kick wheel and electric kiln in the basement. For 46 years she hosted countless college students, intellectuals, and assorted free wanderers, including Melvin and his burro. She loved giving gifts, especially to children, and was famous for securing packages that required Rubik- level ingenuity, the patience of Job, or a chainsaw to open. She worked many happy years testing water at Campbell Laboratory in New Brighton. She sang with the Village Singers of Sewickley, and later with Beaver Valley Choral Singers. She was the Kardaz Band's greatest fan. As a child she had a treasured pet goat, and in her last year spent as much time as possible at her children's Nubian goat farm in Darlington. She died surrounded by family, confident in the resurrection of the dead, and the life of the world to come. She will be laid to rest at the family plot in Carlyle, Illinois.

She was a faithful supporter of many veterans' associations. Donations in her memory may be sent to The Gary Sinise Foundation (garysinisefoundation

.org.) Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
