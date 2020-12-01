1/
ROSE M. PETRELLA
Rose M. Petrella

Enon Valley

Rose M. Petrella, 70, of Enon Valley Pa., passed away unexpectedly due to complications of surgery at Allegheny General Hospital on November 27, 2020.

Rose was a graduate of Beaver High School, Class of 1967. She worked various jobs throughout her life and retired from Elmcroft of Chippewa in 2012, after working as a Resident Assistant for 12 years.

In addition to her parents, Santo Detore and Alice Staherek Detore, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Detore and a very loving friend, Dominic E. Petrella.

Rose is survived by a son, Elmer Petrella (Krystal) and a daughter, Angela Frazzini (Ted); four very loved and special grandchildren that she absolutely adored, Dominic Petrella, Sammantha Frazzini, Ameelia Frazzini, and Liam Frazzini; her three sisters, Thelma Highburger (Paul), Anita Leffler (Dan) and Maryann Martin (Mike) as well as two brothers, Santo Detore (Martha) and Camillo Detore (Patricia). Rose had a host of loved Petrella family members with tons of Petrella and Detore nieces and nephews, plus all the friends she had been blessed with throughout her life.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000). Please observe CDC guidelines and wear a mask when visiting the funeral home.

To share online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, and other information, please visit the permanent memorial at simpsonfuneral

home.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
