Rose M. (Loschiavo) PlatzHarmony TownshipRose M. (Loschiavo) Platz, 93, of Harmony Twp., died Friday, November 6, 2020, at Concordia Villa St Joseph.Born May 4, 1927, in Ambridge, she was the daughter of the late Carmen and Maria Arturo Loschiavo. She was a member of Good Samaritan Church, Italian Women's Club and Ambridge Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis G. Platz; four brothers, George, Vincent, Peter and Anthony Loschiavo; one sister, Josephine Swiaka; daughter-in-law, Roberta Sue Platz; and a dear friend, John Koczan.Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Frank A. and Lisa Platz, Harmony Twp.; one daughter, Donna Platz; four grandchildren, Ken Cunnard, Ellice Platz, Amara Platz, and Roxanne (Jeff) Loomis; two great-grandchildren, Isabella McKenzie and L.J. Loomis; and good friend and caregiver, Kay Rudis, Ambridge.Friends will be received Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. in BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at Good Samaritan Church. Interment will follow at Good Samaritan Cemetery. In following with the CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.In accordance with Roses love for children, donations can be made to Ladies of Charity Coats for Kids.