Rose Marie Cheuvront
Rose Marie Cheuvront

New Sewickley Township

Rose Marie Cheuvront, age 72, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp.

Born April 15, 1948, in Indiana, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James and Freida Bauer McCullough.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy J. Cheuvront; her granddaughter, Sarah Struble; her grandson, Matthew Latko; her brother, James (Connie) McCullough, Jr.; and her sisters, Colleen (Joe) Mazza and Patti (Gary) Cochran.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Cheuvront.

Services for Rose will be held privately by her family.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to THE BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SVCS., INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
