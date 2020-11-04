Rose Marie Gill
Formerly of
East Liverpool, Ohio
Rose Marie Gill, of Canton, formerly of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Altercare Hartville following a brief illness. She was 90.
Born in Midland, August 30, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Martin and Dorothy Kiernich Burick. A homemaker, she was a resident of this area most of her life and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Canton, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Gill, Sr., on August 21, 2005. The couple married June 6, 1953.
There are three daughters, Deborah A. Gill of Canton, Ohio, Denise M. Watson and her husband, Tim, of Louisville, Ohio, and Cindy Shortridge and her husband, Michael, of Hudson, Ohio, and two sons, Stephen W. Gill of Marietta, Ohio and William E. Gill, II and his wife, Kecia, of Savannah, Georgia. There are three grandchildren, Jessica Fasig and her husband, Steve, Patrick Watson and Alexis Quick and her husband, Keith, along with one great-grandchild, Madilyn Fasig. A sister survives as well, Dolores Bailey of East Liverpool, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and a sister.
Friends may visit Wednesday afternoon and evening at the DAWSON FUNERAL HOME, 215 West Fifth St., East Liverpool, Ohio, where the family will be present from 3 to 7 p.m. Fr. Scott Kopp will conduct a Mass of Christian burial Thursday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish at St. Aloysius Church.
Burial will be at Columbiana County Memorial Park.
View Rose Marie's memorial webpage and express condolences online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com
