Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:30 AM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Monaca, PA
View Map

ROSE MARIE STUCKER

ROSE MARIE STUCKER Obituary
Rose Marie Stucker

Monaca

Rose Marie Stucker, 90, of Monaca, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Anton and Mary (Padavich) Zagar and a graduate of St. Veronica High School in Ambridge. Rose was employed with St. Joe Lead in Potter Township in the cafeteria and later worked for the Monaca School District. Rose was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and was a member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers.

In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester "John" Stucker in 1965; her sisters, Sister Mary Elizabeth Zagar, Mary Glass and Theresa Petures and brothers, John T., Lawrence, Anthony and William Zagar.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Mary Elizabeth (Mark) Glynn of Alabama; five grandchildren, Shannon (Pedro) Rodriguez, Caitlyn Glynn, Erik (April) Glynn, Kirsten Glynn and Brennan Glynn; two great grandchildren, Evan and Elissa Rodriguez and a sister, Catherine Zagar of Monaca.

Friends will be received on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), where prayers will be offered at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 13, 2020
