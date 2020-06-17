Rose Morris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Morris

Monaca

Rose Morris, age 65, of Monaca, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, in her home unexpectedly.

She was born on February 17, 1955, in Beaver Falls, and was the daughter of the late Harold and Catherine Conner. She was employed at Comfort Suites in Monaca. Rose loved playing cards and spending time with her family. Rose also was a fan of her favorite team, the New England Patriots. More than anything, she loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Surviving is her loving husband, Johnny Ray Morris of Monaca. They would have celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary on July 2nd. She is also survived by her daughters and stepchildren, Tammy (Tim) Bable, Tonya Palmer, and Daniel Morris, all of Monaca, and Louise Willard of New Brighton; her grandchildren, Sean Willard, Samantha King, Bridgette Willard, Summer Stewart, Macy (Demetrius) Bracken, Nicole Palmer, Josh Morris, Victoria Palmer and Monica Gatten; three great-grandchildren; three sisters and a brother, Cathy (Chris) Christianson of Oregon, and Stella Duncan of New Brighton, and Margaret Conner of Monaca and Mike Conner of Freedom; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was expecting her fourth and fifth grandchildren August 2020 and early 2021.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Conner and a brother, Harold Conner, Jr.

Friends will be received on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. in the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000, followed by a private family service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose's memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Svcs
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
7247284000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved