Rose S. Valiga
Formerly of Aliquippa
Rose S. Valiga, 94, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
She was born on May 11, 1926, in Cecehov, Czechoslovakia, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kanuch) Stefanich. Rose was a member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Valiga; a son, Albert Valiga and two siblings, Michael and Inrih Stefanich.
Rose is survived by nieces and nephews, Richard Valiga and his wife, Elaine (Urda), North Wales, Pa., Marlene Moffat and her husband, John, Palm Beach, Fla., Ronald Valiga, Castle Rock, Colo. and Ruthann Janicki, Sewickley. She is also survived by six great nieces and great nephews.
Friends will be received on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of Panachida at 9 a.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa
, immediately followed by a Funeral Divine Liturgy at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church.
Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.