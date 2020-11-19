1/1
ROSE S. VALIGA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose S. Valiga

Formerly of Aliquippa

Rose S. Valiga, 94, formerly of Aliquippa, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born on May 11, 1926, in Cecehov, Czechoslovakia, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Kanuch) Stefanich. Rose was a member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Valiga; a son, Albert Valiga and two siblings, Michael and Inrih Stefanich.

Rose is survived by nieces and nephews, Richard Valiga and his wife, Elaine (Urda), North Wales, Pa., Marlene Moffat and her husband, John, Palm Beach, Fla., Ronald Valiga, Castle Rock, Colo. and Ruthann Janicki, Sewickley. She is also survived by six great nieces and great nephews.

Friends will be received on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of Panachida at 9 a.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com, immediately followed by a Funeral Divine Liturgy at St. George Byzantine Catholic Church.

Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved