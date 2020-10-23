Rosemarie A. Patterson
Center Township
On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Rosemarie A. Patterson, 87 of Center Township died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 2, 1933, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late John and Rose Pizzutti.
Rosemarie was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Township. She worked as the office manager for Pediatric Associates for many years where she was blessed to work with her dear friends, Joan Pettibon and Dr. Julius Vogel. Rosemarie and her husband, Jack traveled the world extensively after they both retired. She had a passion for quilting and playing in her card club with high school friends.
Rosemarie is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 65 years, John; her three children, Terri (Paul) Specht. Jack (Suellen) Patterson, and Kathy (Barry) Reznick and her grandchildren, Julie (Tim) Saibena, Zach Karcz, Joe (Stephanie) Specht, Judy (Kevin) Cluggish, Kayla Karcz and Jodi Patterson. In addition, she has two great grandchildren, Lucy Cluggish and Barrett Specht. She is also survived by her two sisters and two brothers, Toni Haller, Terri Burnett, John Pizzuti and Tom Pizutti and many beloved nieces and nephews along with her very special friend, Barb Hill.
Friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. in St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Center Township. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Monaca.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, wearing of masks and social distancing is requested. If you are uncomfortable to attend, your prayers would be appreciated.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).
To leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, add photos, please visit Rosemarie's permanent memorial site at wwwsimpsonfuneralhome.com
.