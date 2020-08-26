Rosemary Bellan
Patterson Heights
Rosemary Bellan, 73, of Patterson Heights, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.
Born October 2, 1946, in New Brighton, she was a daughter of the late Dominic and Florence (Muoio) Greco. She was an active member in Holy Family Catholic Church. She loved animals and playing cards with her friends. She was a member of the Angel Guild, Patterson Heights Fireman's Auxiliary and election board.
To know Rosemary was to love her. One of her most admirable qualities was her thought process. She ALWAYS thought of other people's feelings before her own. Even in the hospital, it was important for everyone to know how tired she was so that they would not be hurt if she didn't respond to their get-well messages.
Her family was the center of her universe. What I mean by family is everyone she knew. Obviously, her relatives were the light of her life but she had a knack for making friends and neighbors feel like family as well. She was the best listener you could ever meet. She was a shoulder to cry on and a friend to laugh with. She loved life and tried to enjoy every minute of it she could. She loved taking trips and going out to dinner with her "girls", but equally enjoyed a night at home with her husband, kids, and grandkids.
She was known as Rosemary, Aunt Roee, Rome', Nunnie, Dean, and countless other names. The one name she absolutely nailed was Mom, as both her sons, John and Paul will tell you. She loved her boys to the moon and back and they knew it. Tough when she had to be but loving always.
Today, we celebrate the life of a remarkable woman. To quote a niece who recently said, "She was the best our family had to offer." We now offer her to heaven and the joyous reunion that is now taking place.
Surviving are her husband, Ron Bellan; sons, John (Sherry) Bellan and Paul (Erin) Bellan; grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, Grace, and Grahm; sisters, Mary Anne (Ron) Barr, and Teresa (Dan) Carosi; and brother, James (Joanna) Greco.
Friends will be received Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com
, where prayers will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. with Father Benjamin Barr and Father Tom Kredel officiating. We are following CDC guidelines which states no more than 25 guests permitted in the funeral home at a time, and masks are mandatory during visitation.
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Brighton.