Rosie J. Kammerdiener
Big Beaver Borough
Rosie J. Kammerdiener, 85, of Big Beaver Borough, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Rose was born November 3, 1934, to the late Joseph and Nancy (Provit) Tate. She retired from JCPenney's in Beaver Falls in 1981 when the store relocated. Her home was the central gathering place for all holidays and special occasions. She showed her love for her family through her remarkable cooking, kind advice, and beautiful handmade quilts.
She will be dearly missed by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Marjorie and Douglas Brewer, South Beaver Twp.; Nancy and John Weatherly, South Beaver Twp.; and Frances Cole, Koppel; grandchildren, Bethany (Joe) Leo, Lisa (Mark) Dzubak, Gregory Weatherly, David Cole, Jr. (Kelsey Sikora) and Joseph Boyd Cole (Stacey Shaw); and a brother and sister-in-law, Sam and Delores Tate, St. Mary's, Pa.
She is reunited with her husband, Boyd F. Kammerdiener; her two sisters and three brothers, Louise DeNardo, Pearl Chemelli, and Vince, Peter and Philip Tate.
There will be Mass of Christian burial, Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Parish, 116 Thorndale Drive, Beaver Falls.
Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Beaver Falls.
Arrangements by the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Monica Parish in her name as she was a member for many years.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 8, 2020