Rosina Ferraro
Big Beaver
Rosina Ferraro, 80, of Big Beaver, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in her home.
Born February 10, 1940, in Catanzaro, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Alfonso and Teresa Guzzi Perri. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Parish in Chippewa Township. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vincenzo Ferraro on February 26, 2008, and five brothers.
She is survived by two daughters and a son, Maria Panella, Darlington; Teresa Ferraro, Big Beaver; and Antonio Ferraro, White Township; eight grandchildren, David Panella, Jr., Armand Panella, twins Gina and Arica Panella, Anthony Ferraro, Carlo Ferraro, Alyssa Ferraro, and Domenic Ferraro, all of Chippewa Township; a brother, Carmen Perri, Italy; and two sisters, Carmelina Taverna, Patterson Township, and Chiarina Ciampa, Canada.
Visitation and services will be private due to the current restrictions on gathering.
Private entombment in St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum, Chippewa Township.
The family would like to thank Anova Hospice for their loving care and support.
The HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 12, 2020