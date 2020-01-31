Home

Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
DR. ROY J. PENSENSTADLER

DR. ROY J. PENSENSTADLER Obituary
Dr. Roy J. Pensenstadler

Economy Borough

Dr. Roy J. Pensenstadler, 79, of Economy Borough, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at home.

Born June 16, 1940, in Glassport, Pa., he was a son of the late Joseph and Rose Gessner Pensenstadler.

He owned and operated the Ambridge Area Veterinary Clinic. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Conway and was a founding member of the Church Folk Choir. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a certified scuba diver, and enjoyed playing golf, skiing and skydiving. His veterinary clinic was his purpose and lifelong passion.

Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Dr. Mike and Kelly Pensenstadler, Finleyville, Pa.; a daughter, Elaine Pensenstadler, Ambridge; one grandson, Matthew Pensenstadler, Finleyville, Pa.; a brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Bonnie Pensenstadler, N.C.; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathleen and Peter Wise N.J. and Rose and Keith Shrout, Murrysville.

There will be no viewing. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Conway.

BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, are entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Beaver County Humane Society or Rogan Rexford Animal Blood Bank (PVSEC, Camp Horne Rd.) 412-348-2588 www.animal

carefund.org.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 31, 2020
