Bohn - Matich Funeral Home
1099 Maplewood Ave
Ambridge, PA 15003
724-266-2000
Roy Lilly


1927 - 2020
Roy Lilly Obituary
Roy Lilly

Bell Acres Borough

Roy Lilly, 92, of Bell Acres Borough, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Wexford Healthcare Center.

Born July 22, 1927, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late Roy Sr. and Anna Spec Lilly. Roy was retired from Armco Steel, was a member of the State Democrat Committee, past president of the Quaker Valley Democrat Committee, past president of the Bell Acres Volunteer Fire Department, and was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran.

Surviving are his wife of 70 years, Catherine Huff Lilly; two daughters, Joyce Gill, Oklahoma and Shirley Koty, Mechanicsburg, Pa.; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters.

A private family viewing was held Wednesday at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge. A private interment took place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Donations can be made to , Kidney Foundation or American Red Cross in his memory.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 16, 2020
