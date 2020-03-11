Home

Roy S. Shriver

Roy S. Shriver Obituary
Roy S. Shriver

New Sewickley Township

Roy S. Shriver, 75, of New Sewickley Twp., passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Born November 15, 1944, a son of the late Frank and Dorothy Shriver.

He graduated from Rochester High School in 1962. Roy attended Penn State Beaver and later taught Real Estate classes at Penn State Beaver. He was a Real Estate Broker with Eastern Realty and Howard Hanna. He developed and owned the Cimmaron Restaurant in Rochester and Wexford.

Roy served his country with the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam.

Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Beverly G. (Dofner) Shriver and his sister, Linda Davis.

Saturday, March 14, at 11 a.m., a memorial service will be held for Roy Shriver at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 North Park, Rochester, Pa. A luncheon will follow at the church.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 11, 2020
